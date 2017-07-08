Dr. Bruce A. Kempton, 61, passed away Thursday, July 6, 2017 in Pratt after a battle with cancer. He was born May 16, 1956 in Concordia, Kansas to Charles Boyd and Julia Louise (Gile) Kempton. On May 30, 1992 he married Marilyn Sue (Lummus) Kempton in Pratt.

Bruce graduated from Pratt High School in 1975. He later attended and graduated from Cleveland Chiropractic College in Kansas City with his Doctorate Degree in 1989. He was a member of Pratt Rotary Club, Kansas Chiropractic Association, Masons, Cleveland Chiropractic Alumni, Park Hills Country Club and National Rifle Association. He enjoyed his mens poker group, league golf, playing guitar and singing to his grandchildren. He loved his family and his dog, Jazzy.

Bruce is survived by his wife, Marilyn of Pratt; mother, Louise Kempton of Salina; son, Ryan (Candi) Johnston of Park City; daughter, Jocelyn (TJ) Holmquist of Overland Park; brother, Dr. Douglas E. (Esther) Kempton of Salina; granddaughters, Kinsley, Harper and Remi Johnston of Park City; and his beloved dog, Jazzy.

He is preceded in death by his father, Charles Kempton and sister, Karen Ruth Kempton.

Cremation has taken place and friends may sign the book Tuesday from 9:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. and Family will receive friends from 5-7 at Larrison Mortuary, 300 Country Club Road, Pratt. Memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m.,Wednesday, July 12, 2017 at First Southern Baptist Church with John Hamm presiding.

Memorials may be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation or Pratt Area Humane Society in care of Larrison Mortuary.