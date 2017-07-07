William “Bill” Henry Arnold, 80, of Salina, Kansas, passed away Thursday, July 6th, 2017.

Bill was born in West Plains, Missouri on August 3, 1936, a son of the late ViLura (Reigel) and Oliver Arnold.

Bill was married to Pat Arnold for 52 years when she passed on Nov. 17, 2011. He re-married Lois LaVonne Pistole on Feb. 21, 2015 in Salina and she survives.

Survivors include his wife Lois Arnold, of the home; daughter, Brenda Jackman-Gunelson, wife of Craig, of Salina, Kansas; son, Dennis Arnold and wife Sheri, of Salina, Kansas; step-daughters, Gena Munoz and husband Rudy, of Manhattan, Kansas, Jana Roth of Salina, Kansas; step-son, Phil Matous and wife, Kim, of Salina, Kansas; brother, Homer Arnold and wife Dorothy Arnold, of Salina, Kansas; sister, Phoebe Carlson, and husband James, of Salina, Kansas; brother, George Arnold, and wife Nancy, of WaKeeney, Kansas; sister, Carolyn Sue Morton, of Salina, Kansas. He is also survived by grandchildren, Noah Jackman, Kaycie Arnold, Kylie Arnold; seven step-grandchildren; eight step-great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Pat Arnold and sister, Laura Mae Shade.

Visitation will be Sunday, July 9 from 4:00 pm – 8:00 pm at Carlson – Geisendorf Funeral Home with family receiving friends from 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm.

Funeral service will be held at Heartland Worship Center, at 11:00 on Monday, July 10th, with Pastors Gary Carlson and Danny Sartain officiating.

Inurnment will be held at a later date at Gypsum Hill Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Worship Center or The National Kidney Foundation, in care of Carlson-Geisendorf Funeral Home, 500 S. Ohio, Salina, KS 67401.