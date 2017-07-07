‘Straight Talk’ to host listener appreciation party this Saturday

“Straight Talk with DC Hannah” will host a second anniversary listener appreciation party at The Hideaway tomorrow evening.

“The success of the “Manliest Two Hours on Your Radio” is due to our audience,” said DC Hannah. “I am excited to have the opportunity to show my appreciation to the listeners and to welcome new listeners to the “Straight Talk” family.”

The event will feature live music on the patio, drink specials and prize giveaways. Over 100 premium cigars will also be given away.

Festivities kick off at 5 p.m. at The Hideaway, located at 540 Willis Avenue.