Sister Gilberta Appelhans died July 6, 2017 at Cloud County Health Center in Concordia, KS. She was 91 years old and a Sister of St. Joseph for 69 years. She was born in St. Peter, KS, on March 18, 1926 to Joseph and Catherine Richmeier Appelhans, the fifth of twelve children, and was baptized Martina. She entered the Sisters of St. Joseph, Concordia, KS, on February 9, 1948. On August 14, 1948, Martina received the habit of the Sisters of St. Joseph and was given the name Sister Gilberta. She pronounced first vows on August 15, 1949 and final vows on August 15, 1952.

Sister Gilberta served the community the majority of her life at the Motherhouse in Concordia, KS, assisting with housekeeping, ordering supplies and helping with the elderly sisters. In 2011, she moved to Mount Joseph Senior Village in Concordia.

Sister Gilberta was preceded in death by her parents, three sisters and five brothers. She is survived by three sisters, Eleanor Dinkel of Morland; Louella Zerr and Rosalie Heier both of Hoxie, KS. A Bible Vigil Service will be held July 9 at 7:00 p.m. in the Nazareth Motherhouse Chapel with Sister Marilyn Wall as the eulogist. The Mass of Christian Burial will be July 10 at 10:30 a.m. in the Motherhouse Chapel with Fr. Jim Hoover presiding. The burial will be in the Nazareth Motherhouse Cemetery. Chaput-Buoy Mortuary, 325 W. 6th St., Concordia, KS is in charge of arrangements. Memorials for Sister Gilberta Appelhans may be given to the Sisters of St. Joseph Health Care/ Retirement Fund or the Apostolic Works of the Sisters; P.O Box 279, Concordia, KS 66901. For online condolences, please visit www.chaputbuoy.com.