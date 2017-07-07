Saline County road repair update

Water Well Road from Powers Road to Hedville Road was reopened late Thursday (July 6th) following completion by a Saline County Road and Bridge Department crew of the resetting of an existing culvert pipe that had been undermined. The construction site was located on Water Well Road, 0.25 mile east of Powers Road.

Burma Road from K-140 Hwy. to Crawford Street will be closed Monday, July 10th, for the replacement of the deteriorated concrete deck on an existing six-barrel reinforced concrete box (RCB) drainage structure. No through traffic will be possible during the construction period and motorists are advised to allow a few extra minutes of travel time to reach their destinations. Completion of the new RCB deck and reopening of this section of Burma Road is anticipated by middle of September.

Watkins Road from Brookville Road to Reese Road will be closed Monday (July 10th) to permit a Saline County Road and Bridge Department crew to replace an existing deteriorated culvert pipe. The construction site is located on Watkins Road, 0.25 mile west of Reese Road. Work is expected to be completed by the end of Wednesday, July 12th.

Magnolia Road from Powers Road to Hedville Road will be closed Tuesday, July 11th, for the replacement of a deteriorated metal arch pipe drainage structure with a new reinforced concrete box (RCB) drainage structure. No through traffic will be possible during the construction period and motorists are advised to allow a few extra minutes of travel time to reach their destinations. Completion of the new RCB deck and reopening of this section of Magnolia Road is anticipated by end of August. Of course, completion by this date is dependent on the weather.