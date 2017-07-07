Salina man allegedly breaks protection order, kicks woman in stomach

A Salina man was arrested yesterday morning after he allegedly kicked a woman in the stomach, causing a small amount of internal bleeding. Salina Police Capt. Mike Sweeney said that the victim also had a protection from stalking order against the man.

Christopher Demel, 26, was arrested by Salina Police yesterday morning. Capt. Sweeney said that the victim called authorities around 5:10 a.m. Thursday, shortly after Demel allegedly kicked her in the stomach, leaving scrapes on her arms, legs, back and stomach. She reportedly also had a small amount of internal bleeding.

Demel fled the South Salina residence, breaking a chair as he left. Capt. Sweeney said police made contact with him shortly after the incident. He was arrested for one count of aggravated battery, three counts of stalking and damage to property.

Capt. Sweeney said the additional stalking charges were requested because the victim’s two children were home during the incident. They were not injured.

The victim was treated and released at Salina Regional Health Center.