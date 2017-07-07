Rain and slightly cooler weather in forecast for weekend

A cold front will bring widely scattered storms to much of south central and southeast Kansas this afternoon and evening. Highs will range from 92 to 99. A chance for storms will continue tonight and into Saturday. The clouds and rain may keep highs in the 80s on Saturday. We’ll begin to dry out on Sunday with temperatures returning to the 90s for many areas. The high in Salina Thursday was 101 .
