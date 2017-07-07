Moran responds to reported cyberattack on Kan. Nuclear Power Plant

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) issued the following statement regarding reports of cyberattacks targeting nuclear power plants across the country, including Wolf Creek Nuclear Operating Corporation in Burlington, Kansas:

“Reports of cyberattacks on the Wolf Creek Nuclear Operating Corporation in Burlington, Kansas, and other nuclear power plants across the country are deeply concerning and a serious threat to national security.

“Our nation’s energy companies fuel the American economy and must be protected from bad actors trying to disrupt our energy sector networks.

“I am working with the appropriate authorities to learn more about the cyberattacks at Wolf Creek and ways in which our federal government can work more closely with the private sector to protect our critical infrastructure systems from cyberattacks.”