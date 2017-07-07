Marjorie Anna Enochs, 91, of McPherson, KS, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 7, 2017, at The Cedars, McPherson. She worked as a secretary at local law firms and also was a proofreader for the McPherson Sentinel.

Marjorie was born on March 26, 1926, in Nardin, OK, the daughter of Bud Milton and Vesta Fern (Dabbs) Esser. She graduated from McPherson High School in 1944. Marjorie was united in marriage to Jack James Enochs on June 3, 1949, in McPherson. He preceded her in death on June 20, 2003.

She was a member of First United Methodist Church, McPherson.

Survivors include: a son, Craig Enochs and wife, Jenee, of McPherson, KS; sister, Florence Hull of Ohio; two granddaughters, Alisa Butler and husband, Daniel, of Grundy Center, IA and Heather Enochs of Colorado Springs, CO; and two great-granddaughters, Abigail and Ellie Butler.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Jaclynn Enochs; and sister, Norma J. Dillon.

A visitation will be held from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Thursday, July 13, 2017, at Stockham Family Funeral Home with family receiving friends from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM. The funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM, Friday, July 14, at Stockham Family Funeral Home with Rev. Darren Frazier officiating. Burial will follow at Crestwood Memorial Park, McPherson.

Memorial donations may be given to First United Methodist Church or McPherson County Humane Society in care of Stockham Family Funeral Home, 205 North Chestnut, McPherson, KS 67460.