Luzella Mae (Gutscher) Williams of Beloit, Kansas, the daughter of Olive (Lamb) and Walter Gutscher, was born on September 17, 1927, northeast of Burr Oak, Kansas, on a farm in Jewell County. She departed this life on Thursday, July 6, 2017, at the Mitchell County Hospital Residents Care Center, Beloit, Kansas, at the age of 89 years, 10 months, and 18 days.

She lived her entire life in Jewell County. Luzella married her husband, Orville Willard Williams. To this union four children were born: sons – Darcy, Larry, Terry, and daughter – Rita. She and Orville worked beside each other on the farm and raised livestock. She enjoyed cooking and baking for family and friends. Even so much, that she became a cook at the Mankato Senior Citizen’s Center, after moving to Mankato. Luzella had a green thumb, and enjoyed her many flowers in the yard.

Luzella was preceded in death by her parents – Olive and Walter Gutscher; her husband – Orville on May 13, 1990; her son – Terry Williams; grandson – Joel Hobbs; six sisters – Arilla, Beth, Clara, Pauline, Amy, and Annadelle; and two brothers – Victor and Hale Gutscher.

Survivors include – two sons – Darcy and wife, Cheryl Williams of El Dorado, Kansas, Larry Williams of Austin, Texas; daughter – Rita and husband, Dan Hobbs, Jr. of Beloit, Kansas; 3 grandsons; 3 granddaughters; 2 great- grandsons; 1 great-granddaughter; 1 step-great-grandson; 1 step-great-granddaughter; 1 brother – Leland Gutscher of Kechi, Kansas; a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.

A celebration of life service for Luzella Mae (Gutscher) Williams, will be (was) Monday, July 10, 2017, at 10:30 a.m., at the Melby Mortuary Chapel, Mankato, Kansas, with Pastor Thaddeus Hinkle officiating. Interment will be (was) in the Burr Oak Cemetery, Burr Oak, Kansas. Visitation will be (was) Sunday, July 9, 2017, from 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., with the family receiving friends from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., at the mortuary. The family suggests memorials be given to Mitchell County Hospital Residents Care Center or Golden Years Club.

