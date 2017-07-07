Layton Carl Billips passed away July 3, 2017 in Hill City, Kansas. He was born August 18, 1951 in Norton, Kansas, the son of Donald and Mary (Koester) Billips.

He attended grade school and high school in Bogue, Kansas, graduating in the Class of 1969. After high school Layton attended Fort Hays State University graduating with a Bachelor’s Degree in Zoology in 1973. On December 27, 1975, he married Linda Rae Joyce in Hays, Kansas. They would have celebrated their 42nd anniversary this year.

Layton and Linda lived in Bogue their entire married life. In February of 1985, he began his job with the NRCS (Natural Resources Conservation Service). He served many locations in Kansas, ending in Sheridan County where he became the District Conservationist in 1988. He retired from that position in 2011.

Layton enjoyed hunting, fishing and many other outdoor activities. He was a true outdoorsman and an excellent marksman. He especially enjoyed deer hunting with his black powder gun. Along with being an avid hunter, Layton was fond of all animals, especially his Golden Retrievers, Ruger and Jozee, and the many before them. Layton loved to watch the dogs work while training and hunting with them.

He was preceded in death by his two sisters: Kathryn Ann and Ladonna Mary Billips and brothers and sisters-in-law: Deane and Donna Urbanek and Vada and Gary Neal.

Surviving are his wife Linda Billips of the home; parents Donald and Mary Billips of Hill City; brothers: Laverne (Janet) Billips of Hill City, and Lyle (Kappi) Billips of Hill City; sisters: Linda Brown of Waco, Texas, Lisa (Kent) Colwell of Hays, and Lori (Pat) Elpers of Cheney; brother-in-law Marvin Neal of Warrensburg, Missouri, and sister-in-law Wanda Neal of Pueblo, Colorado; along with several nieces and nephews.