Gene O. Sexton, 90, passed away Wednesday, July 5th, in Lee’s Summit. He was born April 28, 1927 near Abilene, Kansas, the son of Oscar O. and Anna J. (Welch) Sexton. Growing up in the area, Gene attended local schools, graduated from Abilene, High School and earned a BA in Music at Emporia State University. He married Betty Jean Meyer in 1955. Most all of their married life was spent in Kansas. She preceded him in death in 1997. In 2016, Gene moved to Lee’s Summit to be near his sister. He was also preceded in death by a daughter, a sister, two brothers and parents.

Graveside services will be held 1:30 PM Monday, July 10th, at the Abilene Cemetery. Friends may call at the Danner Funeral Home