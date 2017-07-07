The Salina Post

Salina Kansas News and Information Hub

Friends help family of 12-year-old who drowned in Kansas lake

by Leave a Comment

Mercedes Natalie Fierro Leyva-photo GoFundMe

COMANCHE COUNTY – Family and friends of a 12-year-old girl who drowned on Tuesday are working to help support the family.

Searchers with the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism found the body of Mercedes Natalie Fierro Leyva shortly after 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, more than two hours after the she went missing while swimming at Coldwater Lake.

On Thursday, friends established a GoFundMe page to assist the family with expenses.

Coldwater Lake is about 130 miles west of Wichita.

-The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Commenting Disclaimer

  • Be respectful.
  • Do not use obscene, profane or vulgar language.
  • Do not make accusations or personal attacks.
  • Comments considered to be trolling or for the sole
    • purpose of angering others will be removed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *