Friday Night live hosting ‘Retro Dance Party’ tonight

Salina Arts and Humanities will host an “outdoor 90’s dance party called the Retro Dance Party,” tonight for the First Friday Night Live. A visual arts event will kick things off at The Flower Nook, located at 208 E. Iron, at 4 p.m. today.

From 5:30 to 7 p.m., Harpist Calvin Arsenia will perform next door at The B-Side. Matthew Burke will also give an artist talk from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Salina Art Center, 242 S. Santa Fe. “The midtown First Friday Night Live venue, Salina Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, features the exhibit “The Beauty of Expression and Individuality” from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., 901 Beatrice.”

DJ Carbon, of Wichita, will spin the “Retro Dance Party” with local cash hollistah from 7 to 10 p.m. on the Campell Plaza Stage, located at 123 S. Santa Fe. “Carbon and cash hollistah will provide powerful and rhythmic rock, soul, hip-hop, funk and dance tunes perfect for dance-party fans of all ages.”

All First Friday Night Live events are free and open to the public.