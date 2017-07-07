Eugene “Gene” Carlson, 94 died July 5, 2017 in Clay Center, KS. He was born on July 15, 1922 in Clay Center, KS, the son of Edward and Mildred (Wiberg) Carlson. Gene attended Wiberg school and graduated from CCCHS in 1940. Gene was a farmer and stockman in the Morganville community his entire life. He married Bonnie Coon on January 15, 1950. Gene also owned and operated a custom cutting operation and was a Pioneer Seed salesman for many years. Bonnie preceded him in death on November 23, 1993. Gene was a lifelong member of the Swedesburg Lutheran Church and 4-H leader for the Washington Headliners. He was also preceded in death by his parents; brother, Ed Carlson and sister, Elaine Thurn

Survivors:

Son: Eric and wife Geri Carlson, Clay Center, KS

Grandson: A.J and wife Jordan Carlson

Funeral Services: Wednesday, July 12, 2017 at 10:30AM at the Morganville Methodist Church in Morganville, KS

Minister: Pastor Sarah Gill

Burial: Swedish Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Clay County,

Visitation: Tuesday, July 11, 2017 from 3-8 PM at Neill-Schwensen-Rook Funeral Home

Memorials: Clay County 4-H Development Fund or Clay County Fair Building Fund c/o the funeral home