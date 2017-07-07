Carl D. McDonald, 82 passed away on June 30, 2017 at Stormont Vail Hospital. He was born June 20, 1935 in Chapman, Ks. The oldest son of Morris & Thelma (Peck)McDonald. Carl grew up in the Detroit community and graduated from Chapman High School in 1953. Upon graduation, he attended Kansas Wesleyan University for one semester and Emporia State University for one year. To serve his country Carl joined the Army Reserves in 1954 and in 1966 he was chosen Citizen Soldier of the year in Wichita. In 1955, he married his high school sweetheart Wava McCosh. While living in Abilene he was employed by J. B. Ehrsam & Sons Mfg. Co. His true calling was in law enforcement. In 1957 Carl joined the Kansas Highway Patrol, retiring in 1986 after 29½ years. Immediately upon retirement he became Chief of Police in Enterprise, Ks. He was then appointed Sheriff of Dickinson County where he served for 6 years. After leaving the Sheriff’s office he became a Private Investigator with son Mike for several

years and was a Security Officer at the Eisenhower Center and was a car salesman for Green Ford in Abilene. After 38 years of serving his country Carl Retired from the Army Reserves as a Sergeant Major. He was President of the Abilene Rotary Club, a member of Highway Patrol Pistol team, Kansas Peace Officers Assn., Assistant Range Master and Range Master for the Kansas Peace Officers Assn., and a member of the Chapman School board for eight years. Carl belonged to the Enterprise United Methodist church and was a member of the Masonic Blue Lodge in Enterprise. He was also a member of the York Rite Consistory and Isis Shrine. He was preceded in death by his parents Morris and Thelma (Peck) McDonald and his wife Wava. Survivors include his son Sean and wife Rebecca, of Waynesboro, PA and son Mike of Falls City, NE. He has five grandchildren, Mason, Kory, Olivia, Ethan, and River Grace. A brother John his and wife Jane and a sister Marilyn Robbins and her husband Richard. He also has three nieces and two nephews. He loved God, his Country and his family and friends without reservation. He led a life to be admired and respected.

Danner Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

The family has chosen cremation. Memorial services will be on July 10 at Danner’s Funeral Home at 10 a.m. Inurnment at the Detroit Cemetery, north of Detroit. Memorial contributions may be made to The Kansas Troopers Foundation, 1200 SW 10th St. Topeka, Ks. 66604.