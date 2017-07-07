Caleb Edward Specht, 32, Centerville, died Thursday, July 6, 2017 as the result of a motorcycle accident. He was born April 21, 1985 in Hanover to Edward and Dana (Powell) Specht.

Caleb was a 2004 graduate of Minneapolis High School and he served in the United States Marines from 2005-2012. He was a member of the American Legion Riders Post 44 and the Circleville Saddle Club. Caleb was currently working as a truck driver.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Jeremiah Specht and his grandfather, David Specht.

Survivors include his daughter, Emmalyn and her mother, Kali Specht; parents, Ed and Dana Specht; brothers, Peter and wife Amy and Nathanael Specht; Caleb’s girlfriend, Alicia Mellies; grandparents, Alyce Specht, Ruth Powell, and Wayne Powell and his wife Wanda.

Visitation will be from 5:00 to 8:00 P.M., Sunday, July 9, at Wilson Family Funeral Home, Minneapolis, where the family will receive friends from 5-7.

Funeral services will be at 10:00 A.M., Monday, July 10 at the Bennington Bible Church. Burial will military honors will be in the Glasco Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrior Support Network.