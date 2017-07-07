Air conditioner stolen from Salina residence

Law enforcement authorities are investigating the theft of an air conditioning unit from a vacant home.

Salina Police Capt. Mike Sweeney said that the theft occurred between noon on June 30 and 9 a.m. on July 5 in the 1100 block of North Fifth. The unknown suspect(s) allegedly stole a Lennox air conditioner valued at $2,000 and $10 worth of copper tubing.

The property belongs to Salina Housing Authority and was vacant at the time.

The theft was also featured in this weeks Crimestoppers. “If you have any information concerning who committed this crime, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637, or visit www.pd.salina.org and follow Crimestoppers link to submit a web tip. You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000 and you are not required to give your name.”