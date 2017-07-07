1 dead, 1 hospitalized after 2-vehicle Kansas crash

WYANDOTTE COUNTY – A Kansas man died in an accident just after 1:30p.m. Friday in Wyandotte County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1998 Chevy Lumina driven by James Roden, 58, Edwardsville, was eastbound on Kansas 32 in the 11800 Block of Kaw Drive.

The vehicle crossed the median, entered the westbound lanes and collided with a westbound 2004 Ford F150 driven by Gerard Walker, Tonganoxie.

Roden was pronounced dead at the scene.

Walker was transported to Overland Park Regional Medical Center. Both drivers were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.