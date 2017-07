An accident involving a utility task vehicle sent a 21-year-old McPherson woman to the hospital last night.

First responders were called out to the Gypsum Valley Shooting Sports range around 7:40 p.m. last night. According to Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan, Katrina San Nicolas was a passenger in the 2017 Polaris Ranger when it rolled, pinning her leg.

San Nicolas was treated at Salina Regional Health Center for a broken leg.