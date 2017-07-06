Three teenagers transported to hospital following rollover

Three teenagers were transported to Salina Regional Health Center after a single-vehicle rollover just northwest of Salina last night.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, 18-year-old Terri Giersch, of Tescott, rolled her Kia Soul attempting to avoid hittinga deer on the curve where West Armstrong turns into North Fairchilds. The vehicle came to rest on its roof.

First responder arrived on scene sometime after 9:30 p.m., transporting Giersch and the two passengers to the hospital. Giersch complained of pain in her arm. William Lowe, 17, of Abilene, complained of a head injury and was placed in a Cervical collar for transport. The third passenger, 14-year-old Kayden Presnell, of Tescott, was not injured.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said that the injuries were non-life threatening.