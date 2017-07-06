Police: Suspect used baseball bat in Kansas robbery

SHAWNEE COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities are investigating a robbery and asking for help to identify a suspect.

Just before 6 a.m. Thursday, police responded to report of robbery in the 1500 Block of SW Wanamaker in Topeka, according to a media release. The suspect described as a black male in his 20s wearing grey clothing and a ski mask entered the store with a baseball bat and demanded money.

The clerk gave him an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspect left on foot eastbound from the north side of the business.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to contact Topeka police.