Police report ransom-scam again in Kansas

FINNEY COUNTY- Law enforcement authorities are again investigating another report of a ransom-scam. On Thursday, police in Garden City indicated in a social media report that members of the public were receiving phone calls from a person stating that they have kidnapped family members or loved ones and are requesting ransom for their return.

In May, police reported residents in Garden City were receiving phone calls from phone numbers in Mexico. When answered a woman was crying and claiming she did not know where she was. Then a man’s voice said they have kidnapped the family’s daughter. The caller had known the first and last name of the victims.

In December of 2015 Riley County police reported instances of a caller saying they had taken a family member hostage and asking for money for their release.

In March of 2014, the Johnson County sheriff’s office reported deputies were contacted by a resident who was on the phone with someone claiming to be holding the someone’s brother hostage

Johnson County deputies were able to listen to the call and get the phone number, which they learned had been used in similar scams in other parts of the country.

Police advised, if you get such a call confirm with your family that they are okay and contact the police if you feel it is necessary.