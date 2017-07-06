Mary Lou Thomas, 89, of Salina, passed away Tuesday, July 4, 2017. She was born December 29, 1927 in Ellsworth, KS.

She worked in production for Tony’s Pizza for 14 years.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur Robert Lawler and Willie Lillian (Keesee) Lawler; a son, Jerry Smith; and brothers, Larry Lawler and Robert Lawler;

Survivors include her loving husband, Willie V. Thomas of the home; sister, Arlene Cole in Manhattan, KS; children, Debra (Michael) Smith of Killeen, TX, Dawn Smith of Liberty, MO, and Gary Smith, Sr. of Lenexa, KS; 7 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Visitation will be from 12pm-7pm, Friday, July 7, 2017, with family to receive guests from 5-7pm at Roselawn Heights Memorial Chapel, 1920 East Crawford, Salina.

Funeral service will be held at 10am, Saturday, July 8, 2017 at St. John’s Missionary Baptist Church, 215 S. Chicago, Salina.

Memorials may be made to St. John’s Missionary Baptist Church in care of Roselawn Mortuary, PO Box 2322, Salina, 67402.