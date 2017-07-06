Man arrested in connection with November vehicle fire

Jason Olsen, of Salina, was booked into the Saline County Jail yesterday evening in connection with an arson that occurred last November.

On November 7, 2016, it was reported that a group of Kansas State-Polytechnic students found a 2000 GMC Yukon on fire in the 4800 block of South Centennial. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said that the vehicle belonged to 36-year-old Jennifer Vermillion, Salina, who reported it stolen.

Sheriff Soldan said that an investigation revealed that Vermillion and Olsen were responsible for the fire and warrants were issued for their arrests. Vermillion was taken into custody on May 22, for arson, making false information and possession of marijuana.

Olsen, 37, was serving time at Lansing Correctional Facility for an unrelated crime, according to Sheriff Soldan. He was released Wednesday and transported to Salina, where he was booked into the Saline County Jail for arson and making false information.

The vehicle was valued at $2,000.