KHP: More DUI, speeding tickets over Independence holiday than 2016

TOPEKA – The Kansas Highway Patrol gave more DUI and speeding tickets over the Independence Day Holiday than in 2016. The KHP reported no fatality accidents.


The patrol assisted with 1333 motorists over the holiday. The reporting period ran from 6p.m. Friday June 30, through 11:59p.m. Tuesday July 4.

  2. Seat belt law has got to go. The politicians in Topeka need to repeal that law or be gone from Topeka for good.

