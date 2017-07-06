KHP: More DUI, speeding tickets over Independence holiday than 2016

TOPEKA – The Kansas Highway Patrol gave more DUI and speeding tickets over the Independence Day Holiday than in 2016. The KHP reported no fatality accidents.

KHP’s holiday weekend activity. “I am thankful we avoided the needless loss of any lives over the holiday,” said COL Bruce. pic.twitter.com/Y8To3P4toa — KS Highway Patrol (@kshighwaypatrol) July 5, 2017



The patrol assisted with 1333 motorists over the holiday. The reporting period ran from 6p.m. Friday June 30, through 11:59p.m. Tuesday July 4.