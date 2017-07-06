The Salina Post

Salina Kansas News and Information Hub

Kansas man gets 2 life sentences on child sex charges

by Leave a Comment

Landeo-photo Johnson Co.

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas man has been ordered to spend at least 50 years in prison for sexually attacking two 7-year-old children in 2013.

Forty-five-year-old Eric Landeo was sentenced Wednesday in Johnson County to two life sentences on two convictions of rape of a child and of aggravated indecent liberties of a child.

Landeo must serve at least 25 years on each life sentence, and a judge ordered him to serve each sentence one after the other.

Landeo was convicted in May of the sexual attacks that authorities say happened while he had been living with friends who had children. He was arrested in July 2013.

Commenting Disclaimer

  • Be respectful.
  • Do not use obscene, profane or vulgar language.
  • Do not make accusations or personal attacks.
  • Comments considered to be trolling or for the sole
    • purpose of angering others will be removed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *