Kansas man enters plea after driving stolen truck to steal trailer

RENO COUNTY — One of two people arrested on January 28 after a trailer was stolen in Hutchinson waived a preliminary hearing Wednesday and entered guilty pleas to three charges

Christopher Bauck, 39, admitted to burglary, possession of stolen property and felony flee and elude. As part of a plea agreement, the state dropped a charge of felony theft, interference with law enforcement and driving while suspended.

The case started with the report of an enclosed trailer being stolen on West 13th Street in Hutchinson. Law enforcement spotted the truck pulling the trailer at Hendricks and Nickerson Boulevard.

They tried to stop the truck, which led to the chase that ended near 10th and Cheyenne in the rural area of Reno county. Bauck apparently ran from the vehicle, but was quickly captured. It was learned that the truck he was driving was also stolen in Wellington.

Sentencing is scheduled for August 18. He also faces a probation violation in Barton County.