The Salina Post

Salina Kansas News and Information Hub

Kansas man dies after ejected in NW Kansas motorcycle accident

by Leave a Comment

LOGAN COUNTY – A Kansas man died in an accident just after 3p.m. Thursday in Logan County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2012 Harley Davidson driven by Thomas L. Norris, 72, Plainville, was eastbound on U.S. 40 in the city of Oakley.

The driver lost control of the motorcycle. It entered the north ditch, struck a concrete culvert drainage ditch and landed in the bottom of the culvert.

Norris was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene. He was transported to Baalmann mortuary, according to the KHP.

Commenting Disclaimer

  • Be respectful.
  • Do not use obscene, profane or vulgar language.
  • Do not make accusations or personal attacks.
  • Comments considered to be trolling or for the sole
    • purpose of angering others will be removed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *