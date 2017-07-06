Kansas man admits taking stolen cash from bank in purple pillow case

KANSAS CITY, KAN. – A Kansas man pleaded guilty Wednesday to robbing a bank in Kansas City, Kan., U.S. Attorney Tom Beall said.

Andre U. Randle, 37, Kansas City, Kan., pleaded guilty to one count of bank robbery. In his plea, he admitted that on Feb. 1, 2017, he robbed the U.S. Bank at 10959 Parallel Parkway, in Kansas City, Kan.

According to court documents, he gave a clerk a note saying, “I have 2 guns. Don’t make me use them,” before leaving the bank with stolen cash in a purple pillow case. Officers of the Kansas City, Kan., Police Department stopped his car in the 6900 block of Troop and arrested him.

Sentencing is set for Sept. 11. He faces up to 20 years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000.