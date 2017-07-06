Joan Mae (Spencer) Mattingly, 87, passed away peaceful on July 5th, 2017 in Olathe, KS. She was born in Racine, Ohio on December 26th, 1929 with her twin sister Jean Fae to Mason Spencer and Blanch Roush. Joan joined the US Air Force in 1951. She attended Boot camp in San Antonio, Texas, and then was stationed in Ohio, to be close to home to help her ailing mother. She worked office jobs and was then stationed in Omaha, Nebraska, and finally to Puerto Rico. Here is where she met Francis Paul Mattingly and they got married in Puerto Rico in 1955 in a hotel in Aquadia. Joan and Francis moved to Clay Center after getting out of the Air Force and moved into a two-bedroom house on Garfield Street. They always enjoyed traveling together, seeing new places, and meeting new people.

Joan and Francis had 3 girls: Kathleen Ann, Karen Marie, and Kimberly Jo. She was a great seamstress and made many of her daughter’s clothes. She was a very active member at St. Peter and Paul’s Catholic Church and played an instrumental part in making quilts for an auction to raise funds for the Parish Hall. She was also the president of the Library Club and enjoyed her association with the ladies of the community. Joan returned to school at Kansas State at the age of 47 taking art courses, which she passed on this love of art to her granddaughter, Michelle.

In 2013 Joan moved from Clay Center to Olathe, KS to be closer to family. Her family cherishes the extra time they got to spend with her. Joan loved reading, educating herself, sewing, making quilts, swimming, walking, dancing, doing puzzles and laughing with friends and family.

She was proceeded in death by her husband Francis, her mother and father, Mason and Blanch Spencer, eldest sister Mary, and twin sister Jean Lindsey.

Joan is survived by her 3 daughter and their families: Kathy and Bob Stevens, Karen and Marlon Bergin (daughter Michelle and husband Josh Seichepine), and Kim and Kirk Rees (children: Ashely Kracht and husband Joel and daughter Brittany, Erin Rees, and Brittany Kavanagh and husband T.J. and their 2 sons Kainen and Kyler) Brother, Herman Spencer (wife Helen)

Funeral Services will be held Monday, July 10, 2017 at 10:30 AM At SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church

Visitation will be 2-5 PM, Sunday, July 9 at Neill-Schwensen-Rook Funeral Home. Rosary will be recited at 5PM

Interment will be held in Greenwood Cemetery, Clay Center, KS

Memorial Contributions to SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church or Disabled American Veterans c/o the funeral home