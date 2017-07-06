Indictment: Man had 60 lbs of fentanyl when arrested in Russell Co.

TOPEKA – A California man appeared in federal court Thursday on charges he possessed more than 60 pounds of the powerful synthetic opioid fentanyl, U.S. Attorney Tom Beall said in a news release Thursday.

Carlos Fernando Fernandez-Gonzalez, 28, Yucaipa, Calif., is charged with one count of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl. The crime is alleged to have occurred May 25, 2017, when the Kansas Highway Patrol stopped him in Russell County.

If convicted he faces a penalty of not less than 10 years in federal prison and fine up to $10 million. The Drug Enforcement Administration and Kansas Highway Patrol investigated. Assistant U.S. Attorney Greg Hough is prosecuting.

