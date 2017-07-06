FDA: Cliff Bar recalls some products due to nuts

Clif Bar & Company is initiating a voluntary recall of CLIF® BUILDER’S® Bar Chocolate Mint flavor, and CLIF Kid Zbar® Protein Chocolate Mint and CLIF Kid Zbar® Protein Chocolate Chip flavors due to possible presence of undeclared peanuts and some tree nuts, including almonds, Brazil nuts, cashews, hazelnuts, macadamia nuts, pecans, walnuts and coconuts, according to a report from the FDA.

Cliff Bar & Company is taking this precautionary safety step for people who are allergic to peanuts and these listed tree nuts. People with an allergy to peanuts and these specific tree nuts run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction. The company is strongly advising consumers who have peanut and these specific tree nut allergies not to consume these bars.

Individuals who are not allergic to peanuts or these specific tree nuts may safely consume the products.

The affected products are sold in retail stores and online throughout the U.S.

Clif Bar discovered this issue when it received a small number of consumer complaints alleging peanut or tree nut allergic reactions. There are no confirmed illnesses associated with this recall.

The voluntary recall applies to products in all pack sizes and individual bars meeting the criteria found in the attached table. The affected “Best By” dates can be found on the back of individual packaging or caddies.

No other Clif Bar & Company products, pack sizes, flavors or ‘Best By’ date codes are affected.

The company is asking consumers to return product to the store where purchased to request an exchange or full refund if there is an allergy concern. Affected product should then be discarded in a secure place and not consumed.

For more information please visit here or contact 866-526-1970.