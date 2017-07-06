The Salina Post

Burglar caught after allegedly breaking into Salina residence

Daireese Gelinas – Saline County Jail booking photo

Salina Police arrested 19-year-old Daireese Gelinas, of Salina, shortly after he allegedly broke into an acquaintance’s house.

A security alarm helped notify the victim of the break-in that occurred around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. Salina Police Capt. Mike Sweeney said that the female victim contacted authorities after she returned to her residence, located in the 900 block of East Ash, to find that the door had been forced open.

Gelinas allegedly caused about $250 in damage gaining access to the residence. Once inside, authorities say he attempted to steal an Xbox One, three controllers and games; valued at about $500.

Capt. Sweeney said police caught up to Gelinas shortly after the incident. He was booked into the Saline County Jail around 11:30 p.m. last night for burglary, criminal damage to property and theft.

