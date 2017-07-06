Betty Buchanan Byard of Salina, died Wednesday, July 5, 2017 in Leawood, Kansas. She was born January 3, 1925 in Little River. She was one of six siblings of Ula and Ray Buchanan, in addition to three half-sisters. After graduating from high school, she attended nursing school in Hutchinson, Kansas and St. Louis, Missouri to become a registered nurse. Betty worked the majority of her career for Dr. Chester Scott in Salina. She was an active member of the University United Methodist Church in Salina.

She was preceded in death by her husband Lewis Ansel Byard. Survivors include her two sons, Curtis and wife Michelle of Atlanta; Bradley and wife Connie of Overland Park; two granddaughters, Stacy and husband Reid Golden; Lisa and husband Cobus Breytenbach; two grandsons, Brian and Kyle Byard; two step-granddaughters, Christie and husband Allen Finkenaur; Lindsay and husband Zach Drummond; five great-grandchildren, Cale, Maelyn, Clara Jane, Olivia, and Lawson.

Visitation and reception of friends will be from 5:00 to 7:00pm on Monday, July 10 at Birzer Funeral Home in Lyons, Kansas. Funeral will be on Tuesday, July 11 at the Congregational Church in Little River at 1:00pm. There will be a family burial prior to the service at Bean Cemetery in Little River at 11:00am.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the Little River Community Library, P.O. Box 98, Little River, Kansas 67457.