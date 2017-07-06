Arson case involving fireworks under investigation

Law enforcement authorities say that they are investigating an arson case that caused damage to public restrooms in two different parks in Salina this week.

Salina Police Capt. Mike Sweeney said that between 3 p.m. on July 3 and 7:30 a.m. on July 5, an unknown suspect(s) caused about $700 in damage to the Lakewood Park and Indian Rock restrooms with fireworks.

At Lakewood, Capt. Sweeney said that they damaged the urinal in the men’s room and the sink in the women’s restroom. He said they also dropped fireworks in the toilets at Indian Rock, causing additional damage.

The case is still under investigation.