The Salina Post

Salina Kansas News and Information Hub

Arson case involving fireworks under investigation

by Leave a Comment

Law enforcement authorities say that they are investigating an arson case that caused damage to public restrooms in two different parks in Salina this week.

Salina Police Capt. Mike Sweeney said that between 3 p.m. on July 3 and 7:30 a.m. on July 5, an unknown suspect(s) caused about $700 in damage to the Lakewood Park and Indian Rock restrooms with fireworks.

At Lakewood, Capt. Sweeney said that they damaged the urinal in the men’s room and the sink in the women’s restroom. He said they also dropped fireworks in the toilets at Indian Rock, causing additional damage.

The case is still under investigation.

Commenting Disclaimer

  • Be respectful.
  • Do not use obscene, profane or vulgar language.
  • Do not make accusations or personal attacks.
  • Comments considered to be trolling or for the sole
    • purpose of angering others will be removed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *