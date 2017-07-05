Three injured in two vehicle accident in Saline Co.

An accident in rural Saline County sent three people to the hospital yesterday evening.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said a westbound 2003 Dodge Ram 1500, driven by 30-year-old Ashley Sterns, struck an eastbound 2000 Chevy Silverado near the intersection of Schilling and Brownhill.

Sun glare was said to have played a role in the accident, that occurred just before 7 p.m. Tuesday. The vehicles met on a hill; Sterns told authorities that she did not see the oncoming truck until the last second when she tried to avoid the accident.

The trucks clipped, causing the Chevy to roll, landing on its top facing north on the road. The driver of the Chevy, 18-year-old Kyle Came, reportedly had four broken bones in his back. Macala Base, 15, a passenger in the Chevy, had a broken collar bone.

According to Sheriff Soldan, Sterns was transported to the hospital with arm pain.