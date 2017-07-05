Rural Saline County has one more night for fireworks

Tonight is the last night to purchase and discharge fireworks in rural Saline County.

According to Hannah Stambaugh, Saline County Emergency Management director, fireworks can be sold in the unincorporated parts of the county until 10 p.m. and can be discharged until 11.

Sales and discharge in the city limits ended last night. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said his office had a pretty calm year. They were called out the Gypsum last night for fireworks being discharged in the street but arrived to find residents already cleaning up.

Authorities fielded several complaints early in the week near Salina’s golf courses. According to Stambaugh, both golf courses border the city limits putting the edges of the course under a different set of restrictions.

There was one reported fire that may have been caused by fireworks. The fire occurred Sunday in the 300 block of North Ninth and only burnt grass.