Rickey Alex Anderson, of Formoso, Kansas, was born to Jack and Betty (Barnickle) Anderson on May 22, 1956, in Winfield, Kansas. He passed away on Sunday, July 2, 2017, at the Jewell County Hospital, Mankato, Kansas, at the age of 61 years, 1 month, and 10 days.

He attended Winfield High School. He moved to Virginia Beach, Virginia, in 1982. He met and married Sophie (Hashberger) Ponder, on October 26, 1985. The two have 8 children and 15 grandchildren in the combined family.

Rickey enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, and time with family.

He was preceded in death by his parents – Jack and Betty Anderson; wife – Sophie Anderson; and two grandsons – Jhonethyn Bumpas and Justin Ponder.

Rickey is survived by sons – Richard and wife, Jesska Baker of Formoso, Kansas, Chester and wife, Susen Baker of Duncan, Oklahoma, and Ollen Ponder, Jr. of Jackson, Mississippi; daughters – Bettsy Bumpas of Moore, Oklahoma, Tracy and husband, Greg Burkett of Virginia Beach, Virginia, Stacy Ponder of Terry town, Louisiana, and Regina Chandler of Harvey, Louisiana; brothers – Jackie, Butch, Bobby Anderson; sisters – Linda Scott, Phyllis Munson, Jacqueline Finney, and Debbie Tackett; and a host of other relatives and friends.

A celebration of life service for Rickey A. Anderson, will be (was) held Friday, July 7, 2017, at 2:00 p.m. at the Formoso Community Church, Formoso, Kansas, with Pastor Daniel Waidde officiating. Casket bearers will be (were): Chevy Mohler, Abe Mohler, Cheyenne Mohler, Bob McFarland, Joe Lintz, and Greg Bumpas. Interment will be (was) in the Balch Cemetery, Formoso, Kansas, next to Sophia. The family suggests memorials donations made towards the expenses. Visitation will be (was) Thursday, July 6, 2017 from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Mortuary. The family will be present to receive friends, Thursday evening from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., at the Melby Mortuary, 402 N. High Street, Mankato, Kansas. Online condolences can be left at www.melbymortuary.com. Melby Mortuary, Mankato, Kansas, was in charge of arrangements.