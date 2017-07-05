Reward increased in 2013 fatal Kansas shooting

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The family of a man who was killed during a home invasion four years ago in Topeka is offering a $25,000 reward for information that could solve the case.

Twenty-nine-year-old Juan Solis was killed in September 2013 when assailants broke into his home in the Oakland neighborhood. The Topeka Capital-Journal reports witnesses said three black men wearing masks shot Solis in the chest.

His brother, Marco Solis, says there’s been no leads in his brother’s death. He says the family wants people to remember his brother and help bring the killers to justice before they hurt someone else.

In 2015, the family used billboards to remind people of the murder.

Juan Solis was an 11-year employee of Boss Hawg’s and Pigskins restaurants and left behind a wife and three young children.