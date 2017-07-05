Restaurant employee thwarts scammer

A Salina Dairy Queen employee may have thwarted a scammer over the noon-hour last Sunday, according to Salina Police.

Police Sgt. James Feldman said that an unknown suspect called the Salina Dairy Queen, located at 1000 E. Buckeye, telling an employee that her boss was in jail and needed $350 to make bail. He then told her that a person would pick up the money in the restaurant parking lot.

The employee became suspicious and called her boss, who was not in jail. According to Sgt. Feldman, she contacted authorities after uncovering the scam.

A 2004 Dodge Ram was seen in the parking lot but Sgt. Feldman said that the pickup left before police arrived.