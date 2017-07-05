Police: Suspect fired gun, took safe during Kansas robbery

SEWARD COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities are investigating an aggravated robbery and have identified a suspect.

Just before 4a .m. Tuesday, police responded to an alarm at Love’s Country Store located at 208 W. Pancake Blvd. in Liberal. A witness reported a robbery in progress, according to a media release.

Responding officers from the Liberal Police Department and Seward County Sheriff’s Office quickly set up a perimeter.

The suspect(s) were not immediately located. Evidence near the scene indicated a vehicle was used during the suspect’s escape.

Investigators learned that a masked man armed with a gun entered the store. The suspect fired the gun, removed the safe and escaped with an undisclosed amount of money. Two employees were working in the store at the time. There were no injuries.

Investigators located evidence near the scene confirming the make and model of the suspect vehicle. The suspect vehicle was located at a local residence early Tuesday afternoon and the damaged safe was located during a subsequent search at the residence.

Investigators have identified a person of interest in this case. No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call the Liberal Police Department at 620-626-0150 or the Crime Hotline at 620-624-4000. Persons providing information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible are eligible for a reward.