Police ask for help with investigation of Great Bend shooting

BARTON COUNTY- Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting and asking the public for help.

Just after 11:15 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to the Days Inn at 4701 10th Street in Great Bend in reference to a man with a gunshot wound.

Offices made contact with a man who had been shot in the leg. Great Bend Fire/ EMS transported the man to Great Bend Regional Hospital and transferred to Wesley Medical Hospital in Wichita for treatment.

The Police Department asks that anyone with information regarding this case contact the Great Bend Police Department at (620) 793-4120 or Crimestoppers at (620) 792-1300. Crimestoppers is a program that allows people to provide information anonymously. If the information provided leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for