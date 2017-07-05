Paul William Olson of Stockton, Kansas passed away on July 3, 2017 at Parkview Care Center in Osborne, Kansas at the age of 84. He was born on January 7, 1933 in Jamestown, North Dakota to the late Bert and Ella (Bergman) Olson. When Paul was 7 years old, his father was killed in an auto accident. Paul, his younger brother Donald, and their mother went to live with Uncle Paul Bergman on his farm southeast of Bottineau, North Dakota. He helped with the farm work and attended country school,where he enjoyed playing the occasional trick on the teacher.

On November 26, 1960 Paul was united in marriage to Joan Knutson from McKenzie, North Dakota. They bought the farm near Bottineau, where they raised their five children. In 1983, they sold their farm and bought the KOA campground in WaKeeney, Kansas where they enjoyed hosting campers for 4½ years. They sold the campground and moved back to Bottineau and then Bismarck, North Dakota. Upon retirement they settled in Stockton, Kansas.

Paul loved working the soil and bringing in the harvest. A “jack-of-all-trades,” he worked part-time as a welder, electrician, and other odd jobs. But his main hobby was woodworking. He helped build the new Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Bottineau, participated in many church activities, and was always a patient, fun-loving father, husband, and friend.

He will be greatly missed by his wife Joan Olson of Stockton; sons Robert Olson and wife Tammy of Bottineau, ND, Michael Olson and wife Brenda of Minot, ND, and Timothy Olson and wife Patricia of Colorado Springs, CO; daughters, Kathleen Clark and husband Kevin of Inman, and Paulette Wildeman and husband Mark of Stockton; grandchildren Kristin Friesen and husband Eric, Dylan Clark, Tylor Olson, Miranda Wildeman, Hannah Wildeman, and Josh Olson; great-grandson Hunter Clark; brother Donald B. Olson and wife Inez of Fargo, ND; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents Bert and Ella Olson.

It is the hands of a carpenter that hold our todays and tomorrows. Paul has layed aside his working tools today, and the cares of this world for tomorrow, in order to take up the joys of life eternal with the carpenter who is his Lord and Saviour. No doubt our hearts can rejoice with his as he hears the words, “Well done, good and faithful servant. Enter now into your heavenly rest.”

Memorial services will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, July 7, 2017 at the United Methodist Church in Stockton. A private family inurnment will take place at a later date in Oak Creek Cemetery in Bottineau, ND. There will be no visitation. Memorials are suggested to Shepherd’s Hill at the Cross Roads or Alzheimer’s Association and may be sent in care of Plumer-Overlease Funeral Home, 723 N. First, Stockton, Kansas 67669.