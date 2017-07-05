Miles Edward “Ed” Baldwin, 78, of Salina, passed away Friday, June 30, 2017. He was born in McPherson to Dick and Margaret (Davison) Baldwin.

In his younger years Ed worked at channel 10 KAKE TV. Later he operated motels in El Dorado and Colby for over 40 years. After moving to Salina, he returned to television and worked for Access TV of Salina. He enjoyed photography and singing in the vocal group The Silver Tones. At Christmas, he loved playing Santa Claus for the children. He will be missed by many.

Ed is survived by: his wife of nine years, Patricia Jean Baldwin; brothers, David and James Baldwin both of Oregon; sisters, Roberta Stone and Cindy Calhoun both of Missouri; step-children, Rebecca Young (J.R.) of Colorado, David Miller (Kathy) of Tennessee, Joe Miller of Virginia, Jim Miller (Carol) of Gardner, Kan., Sarah Malin of Salina; 14 step-grandchildren; and 8 step-great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Friday, July 7, at Ryan Mortuary, Salina. Services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 8, at University United Methodist Church, Salina.

Memorials may be made to: the Salina Animal Shelter, or University United Methodist Church, in care of the mortuary.