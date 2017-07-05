Masterpiece resting on 4.3 Acres – 63 Alpine Ridge

This Home is a Masterpiece! Resting on 4.3 Acres, this Immaculate Home presents Over 5000 Sqft of Living Space and Detached oversized 30×30 2 Car/Shop. Featuring Gorgeous Grand Entrance, Huge Rooms, Formal Dining, Eat-In Kitchen w/ Granite Counter Tops & Back Splash, Outstanding Flooring throughout, including Diamond Pattern Tile, Rich Oak Hardwood, and Plush Carpet. Large Master off Front Door fits Corner King, and includes Walk-In Closet & Luxurious 5-Pc Bath. Basement features Wet Bar & Dining, 5th & 6th Bedrooms, and walks out to Stunning Patio and Lawn. Advanced Whole Home Music System w/ Numerous Control Zones, Extremely Efficient ICF Solid Concrete Construction, Spray Foam Insulated, 5-Car Garage Capacity w/ Bonus Room over Garage, Huge Enclosed Patio, Sprinkler, Well, Central Vac, and SO MUCH MORE! For additional pics and info on this and other homes for sale in Salina area, go to www.AdvantageSalina.com/nmx18224&s=sp2

For this and other homes for sale in Salina and surrounding areas, go to www.AdvantageSalina.com/nmx178 49&s=sp2

RE/MAX Advantage Realtors®, Inc.