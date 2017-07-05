M. Joyce Bohnenblust, 94, of Mcpherson, Kansas, passed away at 3:03 a.m., Tuesday, July 4th, 2017 while in the company of family members, at McPherson Hospital.

Joyce was born in Alden, Kansas on February 4, 1923, a daughter of Ruby Maleta Marguerite (Hurst) and William Pendleton McGrew.

Joyce attended Alden Elementary school and graduated from Alden High School, Alden, Kansas. She then attended Sterling College, Sterling, Kansas and Kansas State University, Manhattan, Kansas.

She was a lifetime member of McPherson Church of Christ and served her church in many capacities through the years. She taught Sunday school, vacation Bible school, hosting the youth groups, small groups, and Bible studies. Joyce and Gene led singing groups to shut-ins on a weekly basis and sang at many weddings and funerals.

Joyce taught elementary school at Macksville and Buckeye country schools. She was a homemaker and caregiver. When Joyce’s mother became ill, she came home from college to care for her sister, Linda. When both her parents had health issues in their later years, Joyce became the primary caregiver of her family, and checked on them daily. Joyce enjoyed teaching her children to throw a ball and play tennis. When her children had families of their own, Joyce loved to take care of her grandchildren. Joyce and Gene loved to travel and since the finances were tight and life revolved around family, the trips would consist of family vacations with destinations to visit her family wherever they lived. A family vacation would involve traveling by some means of camping to a destination of a relative where there was always a promise of a warm bed and a hot meal with a brother, sister, aunt or uncle. After retirement Joyce and Gene spent many happy years traveling and “dancing” their way around the country, eventually making it to every state.

Joyce met her husband Gene in Lyons, Kansas and they were married June 2, 1950 in the parlor of the Methodist pastor’s home. Joyce converted Gene to the Church of Christ and he soon learned that any habits that he may have brought home from World War II in Europe like smoking, drinking or dancing were left at the altar. They compromised on the dancing.

She is survived by her children: Frederick Sherman Bohnenblust, and his wife Jackie, of McPherson, Kansas, William Gene Bohnenblust and his wife Marcia, of Greeley, Colorado, Bette Lynn Grauer and her husband Doug, of Manhattan, Kansas, and David Alan Bohnenblust and his wife Mary, of McPherson, Kansas; her sisters, Mary Frances Lipper, of Portland, Oregon and Linda Carol Nichols and her husband Richard, of McPherson, Kansas; her 10 grandchildren, Kristin Zerger (Brian), Katie Foster (Josh Eveland), Diana Marshall (James), Laura Warren (Danny), James Bohnenblust (Courtney), Josh Bohnenblust (Abby), Jessi Bohnenblust, Jody Bohnenblust, Jeffrey Bohnenblust, Bethany Bohnenblust; her 12 great-grandchildren, Alli Zerger, Madey Zerger, Avery Foster, Hayden Eveland, Calder Marshall, Barrett Marshall, Laura Marshall, Lucas Warren, Clayton Warren, Benji Bohnenblust, Graci Bohnenblust, and Riley Bohnenblust; many nieces and nephews, other relatives and a host of friends.

Joyce was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Gene; her sister, Betty Eilene McGrew, and brother, Richard Hurst McGrew.

The memorial service will be held at the McPherson Church of Christ, McPherson, Kansas, at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 8th, 2017 with Minister Gary Witcher officiating.

The final resting place will be at the McPherson Cemetery McPherson, Kansas.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to McPherson Church of Christ or the McPherson Opera House and they can be sent in care of the Glidden-Ediger Funeral Home; 222 West Euclid Street; McPherson, Kansas 67460.