Investigation continues after Kan. deputy finds body in burning vehicle

DOUGLAS COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatality accident and asking the public for help.

Just after 9p.m. Sunday, a Douglas County sheriff’s deputy found a body inside a burning vehicle just northeast of Lawrence.

It had apparently left the roadway and struck an unoccupied farm truck.

According to a social media report, deputies are attempting to contact the white male driver of a red pick-up truck involved in a verbal conflict with two young men driving a blue Hyundai Sonata on Sunday July 02, 2017, between the hours of 6pm and 9pm in the North Lawrence area.

The Sonata was involved in the accident later in the evening and deputies are attempting to establish a timeline of the events and need to speak to the driver of the red truck.

Please contact Lt. Stacy Simmons at 785-424-4396 with any information.

Authorities have not released the identity of the body or determined what caused the vehicle to leave the roadway.