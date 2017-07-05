The Salina Post
Salina Kansas News and Information Hub
July 5, 2017 by Sam Pridey 1 Comment
Jim Wesley says
July 9, 2017 at 12:38 pm
Gayla will be missed. She was a person to emulate. All the good traits: mother, friend, wife, teacher, Christian, she was one of the good ones. Love my cousin
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment
Name *
Email *
Website
Comments
Jim Wesley says
Gayla will be missed. She was a person to emulate. All the good traits: mother, friend, wife, teacher, Christian, she was one of the good ones. Love my cousin