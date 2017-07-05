Gayla Sue Fief, age 53, of Manhattan, Kansas, died July 1, 2017, at the Stormont-Vail Hospital in Topeka, Kansas from a tragic automobile accident.

She was born on February 19, 1964, in Salina, Kansas the daughter of LaVerne “Wes” and Constance J. (Budke) Wesley. At the time of her birth Gayla’s family lived in Bennington, Kansas. In 1966, they moved to Burr Oak, Kansas and then to Minneapolis, Kansas in 1968. In 1969 they made their home in Ada, Kansas until returning to Minneapolis In 1970. Gayla attended school in Minneapolis where she graduated from Minneapolis High School in 1982. While in high school she was a cheerleader. Following her high school graduation she attended one year at Fort Hays State University prior to coming to Kansas State University in 1983 where she earned her Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education degree in 1986.

On October 4, 1986, in Minneapolis, Kansas, she was united in marriage to Gregory Fief. They soon moved to Paris, Texas where Gayla taught pre-school. In 1988 they moved to Wichita where she taught at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic School in Schulte, Kansas and at the St. Francis of Assisi Catholic School in Wichita. In 1992 they moved to Coralville, Iowa where they resided until moving to Manhattan in 1997. Gayla was a substitute teacher for USD 383 elementary schools in Manhattan and most recently had taught At Risk Reading at Marlatt Elementary School until her retirement in 2016. Her love for reading was evident in the approach she took while teaching her students, especially when she would share books by her favorite author Dr. Seuss. She also enjoyed sharing her love of Charlie Brown and all of the Peanuts characters with her students. Aside from her family, she gained the greatest joys by helping children become successful readers.

Gayla was a member of St. Isidore’s Catholic Student Center in Manhattan. In addition she loved to bake for her family and friends and was especially known for her delicious Christmas goodies that she made each year. Outside of baking she also enjoyed hiking, taking leisurely walks and traveling, especially to all of the National Parks where she enjoyed learning the history. Paramount to everything was her family. This was reflected in her love for her husband, three children and her parents whom were all very dear to her. In addition to being a mom to her own children she always included their friends and others in the warmth of her caring spirit.

Gayla is survived by her husband, Gregory Fief, of their home in Manhattan and their three children: Bethany Andrew (Kyle), Olathe, KS; Nicholas Fief, Cuyahoga Falls, OH; and Madison Fief of Manhattan. She is also survived by her parents: LaVerne “Wes” and Constance Wesley of Salina, KS; three sisters: Marla Adkins (Brad), Salina, KS; Rhonda Most (Kevin), Downs, KS; Barbara Hoskinson (Steve), Hutchinson, KS and her very dear friend: Marcia Carlson (KC) of Hesston, KS.

The family will receive friends during a visitation from 6:30 until 8:00 p.m. Thursday, July 6, 2017, at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home. A wake service with Rosary will follow the visitation at 8:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 7, 2017, at the St. Isidore’s Catholic Student Center, 711 Denison Avenue in Manhattan, KS. Interment will follow in the Sunrise Cemetery in Manhattan.

Memorials have been established for the St. Isidore’s Catholic Student Center and for Champions are Readers. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.